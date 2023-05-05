Wharton goalie is best in state, third in nation

Wharton High School junior Taylor Brune is ranked at the best girls goalie in saves in Texas and third best in the nation.

 Photo by Joe Southern

Three years ago, Taylor Brune had never played a game of soccer and knew very little about the sport.

This year, the Wharton High School junior has been named by MaxPreps as the best girls goalie in saves in Texas and the third best in the nation.

