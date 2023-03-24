The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo wrapped up its 23-day event with over 2.4 million guests and more than 35,000 exhibitors.
Amongst those exhibitors were 64 Wharton County 4-H members and their families who competed in numerous shows and competitions. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the quintessential show for local 4-H’ers each year. Wharton County 4-H members had success with the following results:
HLSR Ranching and Wildlife Shooting Sports Contest:
Hudson McPherson: Grand Champion honors of the Archery, Junior Recurve contest.
Grant Guttenberger: Sixth place Barebow
Ella Eilts: 18th overall in the Junior Division.
Spice Girls Junior Team: Sophie Porter, Stella Nohavitza, Julia Farquhar, Paisley Hlavaty placed first in the Healthy Dessert Category earning them a spot in the finals where they received Grand Champion Junior Food Challenge honors.
Chicken Fried Chicks Junior Team: Abby Wallis, Abigail Porter, Lyla Seymour, and Kambree Charbula placed second in the Healthy Dessert Category.
Myla Mahalitc: Reserve Grand Champion Senior Division.
Lylee Locke: Seventh place Overall Junior Division
Lyndsey Lock: 19th place Overall Junior Division
Kolby Joe Kocian: Eighth place Overall Junior Division
Grey Brahman: Kayla Strack sixth place, Kimber Strack ninth place, Cinco Strack sixth place, Kolby Joe Kocian 10th place
Red Brangus: Banker Kulak first place and Reserve Calf Champion
Kadence Hernandez second place pullets
Tinley Laiktep 13th place pullets
Blair Irby 17th place pullets
Kylie Irby 20th place pullets
Sadie Hensley 76th place pullets
Bryce Irby 50th place cockerels
Krista Irby 62 place cockerels
Cooper Hensley 76th place cockerels
Myla Mahalitc Berkshire gilt placed seventh in her class.
Bryson Guthman: Fifth with his Hampshire barrow making the sale. He also earned top Texas Bred Barrow honors of his class.
Myla Mahalitc: Second with her Class 3 Berkshire barrow making the sale. She also received Reserve Grand Champion Berkshire barrow.
Myla Mahalitc: Fourth in her class with her Brahman steer making the sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.