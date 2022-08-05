O’Rourke stumps in El Campo

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke addressed local concerns on immigration, gun control, electricity and voting at a town hall meeting Wednesday.
The El Paso democrat addressed a crowd around 200 supporters and critics at the El Campo American Legion Post 251 for about an hour on his “A Drive for Texas” campaign rally.
A pair of attendees questioned the candidate on his immigration stances and how he would combat the movement of drugs and people across the southern border.
O’Rourke outlined three groups of immigrants he would encourage: People coming to work in the state, people with family in the state, and people seeking asylum.
As it stands, Texas immigration law allows 10,000 workers per fiscal year to enter the state with visas, including skilled, professional and unskilled workers. O’Rourke proposes lifting that cap on working migrants to “do the work that Americans aren’t” and the institution of a guest-worker program that “provide a legal way for migrants to fill labor shortages in key Texas industries.”
This runs in line with the 2020 Democratic Party platform on immigration in respect to migrant workers.
Breaking from some Democratic voices, O’Rourke encouraged “Funding, training and supporting” police and border agents, criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott’s “stunts, including taking 10,000 of the National Guard to the border. Even as their pay was delayed.”
O’Rourke added “the amount of fentanyl that could kill a person is minuscule and by changing how we prioritize immigration policy, we can crack down on drugs coming into the country.”
He tied this discussion into a general point about drug policy, penalizing the smugglers bringing drugs into the state and offering medical assistance to Texans that use them.
O’Rourke discussed the implementation of “red-flag” gun laws and ending permit-less carry in Texas.
“No constitutional amendment is absolute. You can’t yell fire in a crowded theatre if there is no fire. We can’t walk around with rocket launchers; we recognize a limit,” O’Rourke said.
“Red-flag” gun laws allow the police to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from a person who may pose a danger to themselves or others. Nineteen states have some form of that proposal.
Permit-less carry was signed into law in 2021 and allowed qualified people over age 21 to carry a handgun without a license.
His stance sparked comments from the crowd, An attendee asked him why he was proposing taking away guns as opposed to banning violent video games.
“We had people in the 30s that were killing each other with automatic machine guns, then we severely restricted them and when was the last time you saw a shooting with a fully automatic machine gun. Are we a nation that’s just less moral, because (shootings) don’t happen in other places?” O’Rourke said.
“Thirteen percent of mail-in ballots were thrown out this past election. If this were China or Cuba that wouldn’t be surprising,” O’Rourke said, calling for changes in voter requirements and poll sites.
A 2021 election law changed requirements for mail-in ballots requiring voters to provide their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on mail-in ballot applications and on the envelope used to return their completed ballot.
“We’re going to reopen the 700 closed polling places across the state, install citizen-led redistricting commissions and establish term limits for state offices,” O’Rourke said.
Texas redistricts every 10 years, a process historically launching special sessions, delayed elections, gerrymandering with districts allegedly redrawn to either have lawmakers choose voters or disrupt opponents to the incumbent.
The Texas governor, lieutenant governor, senators and representatives serve without term limits.
With summer heat straining the power grid, residents wanted to know how the candidate would keep the lights on as power demand continued to rise.
In February 2021, Winter Storm Uri left Wharton County residents without power as the power grid failed.
“We can connect ERCOT to the national power grid and either buy power when we need it or sell power and make profit for Texas,” O’Rourke said, adding “we’re going to fully weatherize the grid against the next winter storm. People suffocated trying to keep warm next to engines in the cold.”
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, is responsible for the maintenance of Texas’ power grid separate from other interstate grid connections that are overseen by the federal government.
