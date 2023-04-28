Saucy competition spices up fundraiser

The Pasta La Vista team of retired Jackson County Game Warden Kevin Stancik, retired El Campo Volunteer Fire Department members Gary Charbula, Larry Livanec and Lloyd Klatt, along with Greg Montello, won the coveted best spaghetti sauce title Thursday night during the 100 Club’s annual spaghetti cook-off at the Crescent fairgrounds.
“The biggest winners (of the 2023 spaghetti cook-off) were the Wharton County 100 Club with a great turnout and a super fun time. Thank you to everyone that came out and supported us,” 100 Club event coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
The retirees said “Pasta La Vista” to the El Campo PD Sauce Masters hopes for a defending their title and proved the Wharton County Constables sauce’s name just a little inaccurate. “It’s meat and mushrooms. We like to call it the winner,” Precinct 2 Constable JA Symanski had assured booth visitors throughout the night.
Eight law enforcement teams competed for the coveted title including three from the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, one each from El Campo and Wharton police departments, the constables, and two game warden teams.
El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee was among the people sampling the sauces Thursday night knowing, of course, that protocol demanded a trip to the Sauce Masters’ booth first.
“I believe in this organization and like to support it in any way I can,” he said.
Barbee got many nods of agreement to that with county officials and representatives from the cities of El Campo, Wharton, and East Bernard present along with the general public.
The WCSO’s Pink Ladies Go Golden (Robin Rodriguez, Becky Bennet, Lata Ramirez and Brittani Watson) decked themselves out as 1920s flappers complete with headbands, glittery dresses and long cigarette holders to capture the coveted showmanship award. Also part of the team was Donald Benet.
Event attendees had a chance to dine on pasta covered in their choice of sauces (including the second game warden team’s alligator and Vodka sauce creation), bid on an assortment of cakes and other auction items and enjoy the festivities.
“It’s good for the community. It’s really fun and we like to get out and meet people,” ECPD team spokesperson Amanda Harris said, adding it’s a chance for law enforcers to interact with the community in a fun event.
Constables – Bill Copeland, JA Szymanski, Robert Holder and Shawn Ferguson.
El Campo PD Sauce Masters – Ryan Schaer, Elizabeth Schaer, Amanda Harris, Kourtney Gonzales and Crystal Mican.
Game wardens – Scott Blackburn, Trey Sparkman and Jacob Copeland.
Wharton County Sheriff’s Office – Pink Ladies Go Golden – Robin Rodriguez, Becky Bennet, Donald Bennet, Lata Ramirez and Brittani Watson
WCSO – All Sauced Up – Tiffany West, Selena Wakefield, Risa Cadriel, Breana Long and Kendra Matula.
WCSO – Top Brass Cookers – BJ Novak, Bill Hedges, Alex Rivera, Brandy Paulock and Shannon Srubar.
Wharton PD – Pasta La Vista One – Ben Guanajuato, Lance Bothell, Ashley Strelec, Mandy Bennet and Anthony Rome
Retirees – Pasta La Vista Two – Kevin Stancik, Gary Charbula, Greg Montello, Larry Livanec and Lloyd Klatt.
