Saucy competition spices up fundraiser

Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath samples some spaghetti sauce during the judging portion of the 100 Club’s annual spaghetti cook-off, held Thursday night at Crescent Hall at the fairgrounds. Looking on is his wife, Chanda Spenrath. First place in the sauce competition went to Pasta La Vista, a team of retired game wardens Kevin Stancik, Gary Charbula, Greg Montello, Larry Livanec, and Lloyd Klatt. First place in showmanship went to Pink Ladies Go Golden of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office – Robin Rodriguez, Becky Bennet, Donald Bennet, Lata Ramirez, and Brittani Watson.

 Joe Southern

The Pasta La Vista team of retired Jackson County Game Warden Kevin Stancik, retired El Campo Volunteer Fire Department members Gary Charbula, Larry Livanec and Lloyd Klatt, along with Greg Montello, won the coveted best spaghetti sauce title Thursday night during the 100 Club’s annual spaghetti cook-off at the Crescent fairgrounds.

“The biggest winners (of the 2023 spaghetti cook-off) were the Wharton County 100 Club with a great turnout and a super fun time. Thank you to everyone that came out and supported us,” 100 Club event coordinator Andy Kirkland said.

