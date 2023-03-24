Wharton senior wins full ride scholarship

Wharton High School senior Melanie Cedillo won the Texas Leadership Scholars scholarship which gives her a full ride to the University of Texas.

 Photo by Joe Southern

It only took Melanie Cedillo 15 minutes to write a 100-word essay and fill out an application to earn her a full ride scholarship to the University of Texas.

“I was looking at the website and I thought, ‘Oh, let me just go ahead and do this.’ It took 15 minutes to fill out,” the Wharton High School senior said. “The most I had to write was 100 words, and just basically describe my leadership qualities and things like that. And it was just really easy.”

