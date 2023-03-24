Wharton senior wins full ride scholarship

It only took Melanie Cedillo 15 minutes to write a 100-word essay and fill out an application to earn her a full ride scholarship to the University of Texas.
“I was looking at the website and I thought, ‘Oh, let me just go ahead and do this.’ It took 15 minutes to fill out,” the Wharton High School senior said. “The most I had to write was 100 words, and just basically describe my leadership qualities and things like that. And it was just really easy.”
Ryan Quinn, the college and career advisor for WHS, posted the scholarship application on her website and Cedillo jumped at the opportunity just before the application deadline closed.
“Scholars will have 100% of their board-designated tuition and fees covered through a combination of federal, state, and institutional aid, in addition to a room and board stipend equal to the average cost of room and board at the institution you are attending, up to four years,” the website for the Texas Leadership Scholars (TLS) program says.
According to the website, TLS was founded in 2022 by 18 member institutions as a state-wide, premier leadership program aimed at guiding Texas high school graduates to develop their leadership skills and continue their education at a Texas university.
“Cohorts of students will be connected with peer and professional networks and mentors, participate in unique leadership development programs, and receive opportunities for undergraduate research and study abroad options,” the site says.
Cedillo said she was brought to tears when she received the news that she was named a recipient in the Texas Leadership Scholars program.
“I did start crying whenever I realized it, because at first, it didn’t give me an exact number. I thought about it. But I asked my brothers and my sisters, and they said it was and I was just really happy. I confirmed it with Miss Quin, too,” she said.
Cedillo said she plans to study architectural engineering.
“I just really love math,” she said. “From my freshman year, I wasn’t that good at math. But then I started practicing and doing more and I just really liked it now… I decided to take calculus, so last semester, I took calculus one and now I’m in calculus two; I really like it.”
Of course there is more to earning the scholarship than just filling out an application. She had to show her leadership capabilities in school.
“So, I’m involved in FFA and I’m the secretary of the Wharton FFA,” she said. “And then I’m also in Anchor Club, which I’m also the secretary of a club. So we do a lot of community service here and in other places. And then I’m also involved in WIT, which is the Workforce In Training and I’m actually president of WIT. And I’m in student council, too.”
In FFA, she used to show dairy and rabbits but this year switched to goats.
“At first I was really nervous because my goat didn’t really like me, but then he got close. And now he has like separation anxiety because we are with him for three hours every single day during school,” she said.
She is preparing for some separation anxiety of her own. When she shows her goat this week at the Wharton County Youth Fair, it will be sold at auction.
Cedillo said she gets her inspiration from her older brother Andrew De La Rosa.
“I just always looked up to him,” she said. “We’re 18 years apart. And so he’s just really helped me out and like, told me about life and really high school like, a lot. A lot. My brother’s helped me a lot.”
After college Cedillo, who has a 3.9 GPA, plans to put her education to work as an architectural engineer.
“Really, what I want to do is to just become a project manager and oversee buildings and stuff, because I love architecture. And I love the beauty of things. And I would just really like to be a part of that and to make more beautiful buildings because I love like older French architecture and stuff like that. And so if I were to be able to incorporate that into now where everything is just bland and modern – I don’t really like the modern look – but I really like older styles and how they work and things like that.”
