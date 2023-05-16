La Niña rains good for grains

A field of corn outside of Danevang shows heavy spring rains have flooded fields, though county extension agent Bowen says it shouldn’t hurt yields this harvest season.

 Photo by Will Hedstrom

With corn crops nearing maturity, increased rainfall has set up this year’s crop to be a strong one, especially after several years of drought meaning more economic activity in El Campo’s agricultural sector and overall in the county.

A broken La Nina system is allowing increased rainfall on the Texas Gulf Coast, which is a boon for producers. The U.S. Drought Monitor measured the entirety of Wharton County in drought of some level from November 2021 until November 2022.

