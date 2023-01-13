Witness places Satterfield as scene of crime

Robert Allen Satterfield

An eyewitness who placed murder defendant Robert Allen Satterfield at a burn pit near Burr on June 10, 2018, and Satterfield himself admitting six days later to Texas Rangers that he killed a mother, father and their 4-year-old son, then leading Rangers to the burn pit where human skeletal remains were eventually found, were eye-opening revelations during trial testimony this week.

Tuesday afternoon Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison put Colton Frankum, a Burr area neighbor of Henry Floyd (on whose property the burn pit is located), on the stand. Frankum got everyone’s attention with his testimony of seeing Satterfield and Floyd near the burn pit June 10 while it had a fire in it.

