Wharton County Commissioners say they won’t be raising taxes next year despite giving all employees at least a 6% pay raise.
The current tax rate in the county is $.39056 per $100 of assessed value. The new budget proposal comes with a drop in that rate to a 2023 no new revenue tax rate of $.36418.
The budget proposal, approved in a 5-0 vote Monday, sits at $30,162,673, up from $28,081,620 in 2023.
That funds a 6% increase in salary for county employees, as well as a 9% pay raise for law enforcement personnel.
The pay raises would account for $1,075,000 in new recurring expenditures for the county.
“We are not raising taxes to give pay increases,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
County employees received a $3,500 across-the-board raise last year after a raise of 3% in 2022 and no raise in 2021.
According to the proposed budget, the county should collect the same revenues from property tax in 2024 that it did in 2023.
“We haven’t raised taxes in forever,” Spenrath said.
Tax rates in Wharton County have dropped every year since at least 2009, with the county operating without a deficit since 2014.
Next year’s proposed budget raises the general fund balance from $5,322,356 in 2023 to $5,597,695 in 2024.
The proposed budget allocates $1.2 million for the road and bridge fund, $1,847,100 in new recurring expenditures including the pay raises, a new telephone system and a new deputy district clerk position, among others.
Capital purchases included in the general fund are $500,000 for six 2025 patrol cars for the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office with in-car radio and computers, as well as $100,000 for the county weigh station and $100,000 for an ongoing storage building renovation.
It also sets aside $200,000 in contingency funds for commissioners court and $100,000 in contingency funds for murder trials, as well as other contingencies totaling $499,000.
Per state law, the county will hold two public hearings on the proposed budget. The first meeting will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, while the second will take place 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.
After the second public hearing, the court will vote on whether to adopt both the 2024 budget and the 2023 tax rate.
Earlier in the meeting, Commissioners Court voted to approve updated fees paid to jurors in the county.
Fees will increase to $20 for initial appearance and day one proceedings and go up to $40 for day two proceedings and each subsequent day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.