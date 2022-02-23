Capitol Police deny investigation of Congressman Nehls

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Richmond) said U.S. Capitol Police are conducting an illegal investigation of him in an attempt to intimidate him and destroy his character.
But Capitol Police disputed Nehls’ allegations and said it was not investigating the first-term Congressman.
Nehls, the former Fort Bend County sheriff, said Capitol Police officers entered his office uninvited and took photographs of documents and other official documents, and then returned and grilled one of his staff about the postings on one of the office’s whiteboards.
“Why is the Capitol Police Leadership maliciously investigating me in an attempt to destroy me and my character?” Nehls asked on Twitter recently, adding, “(Capitol Police) had no authority to photograph my office, alone investigate myself or members of my staff.”
Nehls bashed the Capitol Police and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a conservative talk show shortly after his Twitter post.
“I think it’s very clear, Leader (Kevin) McCarthy selected me to be one of the five to be on the select committee looking into the Jan. 6 (storming of the Capitol), and I’ve been a very vocal critic of Jan. 6, specifically, the leadership of the Capitol Police, the intelligence section.”
Nehls said he exposed the intelligence failure of the Capitol Police leading up to the riot and demanded that the case of the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed one of the rioters be taken before a grand jury.
“I’m being targeted right now, and I believe that Nancy Pelosi is weaponizing the U.S. Capitol Police to investigate me, to try to silence me, intimidate me, and quite honestly, to destroy me.”
Capitol Police leadership said the officer who entered Nehls’ office uninvited did so only after he discovered an open door and the office unoccupied.
Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger dismissed Nehl’s assertions.
“I feel like the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police are being dragged into partisan differences, and that’s unfair to them and it’s unfair to this department.”
Manger said Nehls’ promotion of that unfounded theory could put his officers at increased risk.
“When people portray these officers in a way that’s not true, not fair, it undermines the confidence that the public has in my officers as well,” Manger said. “And that is a disservice to the men and women of this department.”
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.