A second month of far-better-than-expected sales tax rebate growth is great news for the economy and the city, officials say.
“We are thrilled with the continued upward trend in sales tax revenue for El Campo. It’s a wonderful surprise and due entirely to our community supporting our El Campo businesses,” said Carolyn Gibson, the executive director of the City Development Corporation of El Campo.
The $673,172 August check from the state comptroller’s office marks a 24.52 percent gain in rebated dollars from this month last year. In July, the sales tax rebate was up 25.85 percent and 22.61 percent in June. The rebate had been down during the first quarter of the year.
It’s “great news,” El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “These receipts allow staff to breathe as we close out the year. What does this mean for next year? The tax rate is still proposed to increase, but we’ll see what it means for balancing the budget.”
The current rebate reflects purchases made in June.
So far this calendar year, El Campo has received $4.15 million in sales tax rebates in comparison to $3.85 million by August of 2022.
Sales tax had been anticipated to show gains post COVID, Gibson said, but added, “they continue to surprise us. This is great because we are in the spotlight currently, due to our location for logistics-related businesses looking for interstate and rail access.”
“With the growth in our housing market we will now be able to recruit additional workforce to El Campo,” she said.
El Campo’s sales tax rebates are up 7.85 percent for the calendar year. The city receives 1.5 percent of sales tax paid in local stores and via online purchases made in the city limit.
The last year El Campo sales tax rebates ended with a loss was 2016, a 3.41 percent decline.
The city ended 2022 up 3.05 percent on sales tax rebates. In 2021 sales tax returns were up 13.76 percent.
Wharton County’s economy is seeing an almost 33 percent improvement over last year.
Commissioners have received $3.28 million in rebates year to date in comparison to $2.62 million during the same time last year. For August, rebates are up 23.15 percent from $358,770 to $441,861.
Commissioners saw a 1.23 percent gain in 2022, and leaped 27.68 percent increase in 2021. The last calendar year Wharton County experienced a loss was 2014, when the sales tax rebates were down 1.2 percent.
The City of Wharton’s sales tax return jumped 26.16 percent this month from $253,100 to $319,321. For the calendar year, Wharton’s rebates are up 13.66 percent from $1.82 million to 2.06 million.
The city finished 2022 with rebates up 5.3 percent and 2021 rose 14.63 percent. Sales tax in Wharton was down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard was the only sales tax collecting entity in the county not to see big gains, up just .1 percent from August 2022, from $54,713 to $54,771.
So far this year, East Bernard’s sales tax rebates are down 3.15 percent with $387,141 in the bank.
Wharton pulls in over 25 percent more this month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.