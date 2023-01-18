Three men suspected of two burglaries

The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two burglaries that occurred on Jan. 11 and were possibly committed by the same three men.
One burglary occurred in the 1500 block of FM 2614 where a tube loading 22 rifle with wood stock, unknown make or model, a mag fed 22 rifle with black stock, and a Stihl model chainsaw were stolen. The other burglary occurred in the 3300 block of CR 263 where a red Suzuki Ozark 250 four-wheeler, a 2013 camo colored Polaris Ranger 800 side-by-side, a green Honda Rancher 420 four-wheeler, and a red unknown make or model portable generator were stolen.
