A major fire burned a building at the Prime Eco Group chemical facility on State Highway 60 in Wharton around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was injured, but authorities issued a shelter in place order for residents in the area. That order was lifted around 2:40 a.m. when the fire was put out. It is not known what the caused of the fire was, but the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department was called back at Wednesday at 7 a.m. when the fire flared up again.

