A major fire burned a building at the Prime Eco Group chemical facility on State Highway 60 in Wharton around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
No one was injured, but authorities issued a shelter in place order for residents in the area. That order was lifted around 2:40 a.m. when the fire was put out. It is not known what the caused of the fire was, but the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department was called back at Wednesday at 7 a.m. when the fire flared up again.
Prime Eco Group issued a statement that said Building 3 caught fire, causing major damage. The company develops chemical additives and specialty chemicals to service the oil and gas industry.
A witness said the fire started small, but erupted following a loud explosion. A few minutes later there was another explosion. Agencies responding to the fire included the Wharton VFD, Boling VFD, Hungerford VFD, Glen Flora VFD, El Campo VFD, East Bernard VFD, Needville VFD, Bay City VFD, Wharton Police Department, and the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office. The Fort Bend Hazmat Team was summoned to conduct air monitoring, chemical identification, and hazmat container damage assessments.
One agency reported that the products on fire were hand sanitizer and fuel stabilizer.
According to Prime Eco Group’s website, the company “is a manufacturer of specialty chemical products for the oil and gas industries and road and highway construction industries. Since 1998, Prime Eco has developed and co-developed products, systems, and patented technologies which we manufacture and supply to various markets in the U.S. and overseas. We pride ourselves in developing eco-friendly products that bridge cost, quality, and environmental applications to the industries we serve across the globe.”
No other information was available at press time.
