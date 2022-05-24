Wharton High School bid farewell to approximately 130 seniors during commencement exercises Friday evening as the Class of 2022 received their diplomas at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
A cool, overcast evening with a light breeze set the scene at the stadium as thousands of guests watched the seniors conclude their secondary education.
The ceremony began with the band playing “Pomp and Circumstance” while the graduates were seated. Members of the Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps presented the colors and Valerie Brown sang the National Anthem. Baylee Snow led the Pledge of Allegiance and Samuel Maffett gave the invocation. They were followed by Kaylie Goad, who welcomed the guests.
Before Principal Richard Chandler introduced the board of trustees and other VIPs and Superintendent Michael O’Guin certified the requirements for graduation, the top two students in the class of 2022 gave the salutatory and valedictory addresses.
“To all the teachers and administration that guided us along the way we thank you for your support that has gotten us this far,” said salutatorian Laura Gonzales.
During her speech, Gonzales expressed her gratitude to her classmates and everyone who helped them along the way.
She said she wants to “show my parents that all the sacrifices were worth it and that even if I can’t pay them back for everything that they’ve done for me, I can then share my appreciation.”
The valedictory address was given by Leena Felder.
“I hope we can all find our path and face our journey with nothing less than courage as we take off on our careers no matter how big or how small,” she said.
