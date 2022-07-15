Council gives manager raise, contract extension

It didn’t take but a few minutes in executive session Monday night before the Wharton City Council returned to regular session and unanimously voted to extend City Manager Joe Pace’s contract one year and give him a $10,000 raise, effective July 1.
“I love the City of Wharton. It was a great decision for me and my family to move here,” Pace said afterward.
The pay increase ups his salary to $145,000 a year. The only member of council who did not vote for it was Larry Pittman, who was absent. Pace’s annual contract began on June 15, his anniversary date.
“Everybody’s been very happy with what he’s done this year,” said City Attorney Paul Webb.
In other action by the council, they:
• Received a request by Eric Muegge from the Lake Nett subdivision to have the city begin drainage work for the neighborhood;
• Approved a $40,000 water utility service agreement between the city and developer Russell J. Baird for line improvements at the Baird subdivision;
• Approved an eight-month extension to a variance for temporary placement of a travel trailer at 212 E. Dahlgren Ave.;
• Made an amendment to the Beautification City Commission’s ordinance to accommodate the dissolution of the Downtown Business Association; and
• Awarded a contract to B3 Construction for a headworks coarse screen replacement at the wastewater treatment plant.
