Wharton County gets to meet its new incumbents as the primaries and general election draw near.
State Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, is hosting a free meet and greet for incumbent Congressman Troy Nehls, R-Richmond, from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Grace Community Fellowship, 1900 E. Boling Hwy. in Wharton.
State Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, will also be in attendance meeting her new constituency in her redrawn district. Huffman was elected to the Texas Senate in 2008 and has been re-elected four times since. She sits on the Senate Special Committee on Redistricting and the Senate Committee on Jurisprudence as chair. She also serves as vice-chair on the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice and as members of the Committees on Finance, Administration and the Legislative Budget Board.
“Phil Stephenson ... wanted to introduce Troy (Nehls) to Wharton County, as he is new to the area. (It) gives the citizens a chance to meet someone new on the ballot ... We hope to have a great turnout from Wharton,” said Sue Stephenson, Stephenson’s wife.
Nehls was sworn in as Congressman on Jan 3, 2021, and represents Texas’ 22nd District, which encompasses most of Fort Bend County, all of Wharton and Matagorda counties, and north Brazoria County. He currently serves on the House Committee on Veteran’s Affairs and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
Nehls was elected to replace Pete Olson who served 2008 to 2020.
Nehls received his master’s degree in criminal justice and corrections from the University of Houston Downtown before serving in the Army Reserve for 21 years, ultimately retiring as a major having received two Bronze Stars.
He then served for 26 years in Fort Bend as a law enforcement officer, including two terms as constable for Precinct 4 and two terms as Fort Bend County Sheriff, ending in 2020.
Gregory Thorne is challenging Nehls in the Republican primary. Thorne is a practicing Texas CPA and graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in taxation. He hasn’t held public office before and will not be in attendance.
Jamie Jordan is running as a Democrat against the eventual Republican nominee.
