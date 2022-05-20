One student from the Wharton area is among the 44 high school seniors across the U.S. who will each receive $16,000 college scholarships from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program.
The competitive program is open to outstanding college-bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 and certain of its subsidiary companies.
The area honoree is Victoria Castillo of Boling High School, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Michael Castillo.
The scholarships are based on academic excellence, community service and financial need. The award reflects the company’s vision of improving lives and supporting its communities.
“We congratulate Victoria on their exceptional academic achievements and dedication to community service,” said Claudia Kreisle, Phillips 66 manager of social impact. “Education is a core focus area for Phillips 66, and we are proud to support these promising young students in the next chapter of their academic journey.”
Phillips 66 has awarded $7.6 million in scholarships to 549 students since the start of the program in 2013. Scholarship America, a neutral, third-party administrator of educational assistance programs, selects the recipients and manages the program for Phillips 66.
