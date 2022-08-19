WCJC still taking registration

It’s not too late to register for Wharton County Junior College’s fall 2022 semester. Students may register until Aug. 30. Classes begin on Aug. 29.
Exact dates classes begin and end, drop days, and last days for refunds are listed on the college website – www.wcjc.edu – under the “Catalogs and Schedules” tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.