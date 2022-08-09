County lowers tax rate, sets budget hearing

Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath comments during Monday’s meeting of the Wharton County Commissioners Court. He presented his proposed 2023 budget and the commissioners set Sept. 12 as the date for the public hearing on the budget and tax rate.

 Photo by Joe Southern

What goes up must come down.

In this case, as property values have risen, the county tax rate is going down in order to keep taxes on existing properties unchanged for next year.

