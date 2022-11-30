Portions of county roads 406, 407, and 408, south of FM 1162 on the southeast side of El Campo, will soon be closed to through truck traffic following a hearing held Monday at Wharton County Commissioners Court.

Several residents living along the dirt roads spoke to the commissioners with numerous complaints about thick dust and rude truck drivers hauling aggregate base road materials to and from a nearby property. The site on CR 407 between county roads 406 and 408 is a former sod farm now used as a staging area to provide the materials for roads within local wind and solar farms.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.