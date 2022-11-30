Portions of county roads 406, 407, and 408, south of FM 1162 on the southeast side of El Campo, will soon be closed to through truck traffic following a hearing held Monday at Wharton County Commissioners Court.
Several residents living along the dirt roads spoke to the commissioners with numerous complaints about thick dust and rude truck drivers hauling aggregate base road materials to and from a nearby property. The site on CR 407 between county roads 406 and 408 is a former sod farm now used as a staging area to provide the materials for roads within local wind and solar farms.
In action taken after the hearing and an impromptu executive session, the commissioners voted unanimously on a motion by Doug Mathews to approve the no through truck zones but to also negotiate with the property owner about installing a driveway directly north to CR 406, which most everyone agreed would alleviate the problems the residents are having. That would allow the trucks to go directly east to the Red-Tailed Hawk Solar Farm site without passing through rural neighborhoods.
Nearly a dozen people spoke at the hearing, including company representatives who said they were agreeable to abide by whatever regulations the county asked for. The land is leased by Acciona Energia, which was represented by Mark Randall, the senior business development manager.
The hearing began with resident John Roach asking that the full length of CR 408 be included in the zone. Mathews responded saying they couldn’t do that because the property owner still needs access to his property.
“The other question I had for the for the sheriff over here is that I understand that there’s a bunch of trucks out there that we’ve gotten him to stop a few of them for the use of non-stop signs and everything else. I understand you found some that had no insurance, no driver’s license, and no DOT, especially on the trucks. Is that true?” Roach asked.
“I can tell you we continue to keep public safety as a priority. I can tell you several citations have been issued,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar replied.
Resident Jimmy Arrambide complained that the truck noise past his house starts at 4:30 a.m. and said the trucks are tearing up the road.
“We need to slow that down or move it over somewhere,” he said.
Cathy Martinez said there are a lot of 18-wheelers going past her property and she is concerned about the safety of her grandchildren. Patricia Bruton said things get bad when law enforcement isn’t in the area.
“Police officers have other things besides baby-sitting roads,” she said. “So they (trucks) get to go on at 80 miles an hour, turn out in front of your house. They almost hit you, they run you off the road, they don’t care anything about the residents there.”
Kirk Marek complained of noise and rude drivers.
“Two weeks ago on a Monday morning, we’re sound asleep at 3:30. Here comes the first truck. He goes by, second or third truck comes by. Well, he has to blow a horn ... to wake us up so we know they’re at work. And I don’t think I deserve having any of that,” he said. “In my mind I just don’t understand why they can’t haul it straight to the solar farm … instead of ruining all these roads, and causing all these other people these problems.”
Clayton Bruton lives at the corner of CR 405 and CR 408 and was concerned with the behavior of the drivers.
“These guys are driving aggressively, fast, cutting corners, not stopping all the way, pushing people off the road, being aggressive,” he said. “And living in a community and living on that road and being there for 15 years, it’s never been that bad, never been an aggressive place to live. It’s threatening behavior.”
“And they go I mean 90 miles an hour, they don’t care who’s on the road, they don’t care if kids are on the road, they don’t care if bikes are on the road, they are not going to stop,” added Cricia Ryan.
Mark Randall of Acciona Energia said the company has agreed to several amendments to its road use agreements with the county and wants to be a good neighbor.
“When we started the construction of the project back in June and July, and these issues came up about dust and traffic and the safety issues and damage to the roads. We are here as a member of this community, and we take our responsibilities very seriously; we take safety very seriously,” he said.
He said the company agreed to amendments in the road use plan and even picked up roads that were not part of the agreement.
“And what happened this summer is that when these issues came up, Acciona and the Red-Tailed Hawk Solar project started taking care of those roads – 407, 406 – even though they’re not in the road use agreement, they were later supposed to go into the road use agreement. But we started watering the road to keep dust down and keep an eye on it for looking for damage to the road, potholes, what have you, and try to take care of that,” he said.
Randall admitted that the drivers have caused problems.
“I see places out there where, particularly at the intersections, that the trucks have cut the corner and you know, have broken down the banks on the corner of the road and stuff like that,” he said. “I can tell you that Red-Tailed Hawk was not the only user of materials out of that yard. There are materials being delivered into the yard and we pick up material there to our project, and then those trucks return empty to pick up another load. So I think what I want to say here is that it’s my job as the project development manager to listen to what the public says about this issue. We have done everything the county has asked us to do and we are not opposed to the no through truck restrictions that are being proposed here.”
Andrew Dickey, Acciona’s general site manager, made alternative route suggestions because of safety issues with the trucks and the impacts they would have on the paved roads they would have to take. He, too admitted some of the drivers were causing problems.
“Some of them are just blatantly, you know, excuse my French, idiotic and are passing or they’re driving or forcing individuals off the road. But you’re gonna ask them to make a left hand blind corner turn, I wouldn’t do that,” he said.
County Attorney Trey Maffett asked why the site was needed. “Why can’t they go straight from the pit?” he asked.
Dickey said with a shortage of trucks and the procedures they have to follow that they cannot take materials straight from the mining pit to the site at the time it’s needed.
“We didn’t want to come in here and, you know, create havoc for nobody. We’re just visitors and we’re here to do a job,” he said.
Randall reiterated that they will comply with whatever rules they county comes up with and said they will deal with the drivers.
“If there are issues out there, I want to know about it,” he said. “If there are trucks that are breaking the law, I think that’s an enforcement issue of existing traffic regulations. But if the public has specific complaints and you take pictures of trucks and license plate numbers, whatever, send them to Commissioner Mathews, he’ll send it to me, and I will send it to Mr. Dickey, and we will deal with them. If there are truck drivers driving out material, and they’re breaking the law up there, we will take care of it, okay. And that’s as much as I can do.”
