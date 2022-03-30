Wharton County is firing the firm that provides public defenders in capital murder cases.
Regional Public Defenders Office, a state-wide organization based out of Lubbock, has provided that service to the county since 2013, but will no longer do so after the current contract expires at the end of September.
“It appears there’s a high turnover rate of attorneys with this public defender’s firm. It may be better to use Houston area attorneys in our capital murder trials to represent the alleged defendants,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said during Monday’s session of commissioners court.
The request to terminate the contract was made by County Attorney G.A. “Trey” Maffett with the support of District Attorney Dawn Allison.
“I don’t feel the management of this group is doing what we thought it might be. And I’m recommending giving notice to terminate,” Maffett said.
Maffett explained that the contract with Regional Public Defenders Office has a 180-day written notice clause. Maffett said the county needs to provide written notice now or else the contract will automatically renew on Oct. 1.
Maffett told commissioners that the county currently has three capital murder cases, but only one that will go to trial before the end of September. He said the trial of Robert Satterfield is now slated to start in August and should conclude about the time the contract expires.
Satterfield is charged with killing the Angleton family of Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their 5-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., whose partially burned bodies were found on June 16, 2018, in a field off Floyd Road outside of Burr in east Wharton County.
When asked what would happen if the trial were not concluded before the end of the contract, Maffett said they would be paid an hourly rate.
“Our annual premium has ranged from $26,000 all the way to $42,000. In 2021, we spent $32,699,” Spenrath said.
A representative from the district attorney’s office said Satterfield has already been through “half a dozen attorneys” from RPDO.
The commissioners voted unanimously to terminate the contract.
Subdivision policy
Although no action was taken, the commissioners heard a report from consultant Eric Scheibe regarding changes to the county’s subdivision policy. He gave the commissioners a list of 30 proposed changes. Several of the changes had to do with private roads to make sure they are built to county specifications in terms of width, depth and materials used. He said that is necessary to assure that large vehicles like ambulances and buses can get down them and also to make sure they are a fit for county maintenance if they should ever become county roads.
Other changes included things such as reducing the number of plat copies from five to one, putting the responsibility for short-form plat approvals on the county engineer rather than the precinct commissioner, managing off-site runoff, driveway spacing, and more.
Scheibe’s firm was hired to review the subdivision policy and a review committee was formed that includes commissioners Doug Mathews and Richard Zahn, Scheibe, and Monica Martin, the county’s permits and inspections and 911 rural addressing official.
The commissioners indicated they like the proposals but had a few suggestions that will be worked into a final draft to be presented to the commissioners court for approval.
El Campo agreement
In other action, commissioners approved a right of entry agreement with the City of El Campo.
“The City of El Campo is beginning work on the Tres Palacios Creek at or near the Street Bridge at Pinchot, if I said that correctly, and they are seeking to improve flood control and drainage between Business 59 South and US Highway 59,” Spenrath said. “As such, the city needs to access a particular parcel of property that was bid into trust to our county following a delinquent tax sale where there was no sufficient bid received. They’re looking to go in and do some survey, preliminary environmental, and geotechnical investigation. Our county attorney has reviewed the agreement with representatives of our tax collection attorney and has expressed no concerns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.