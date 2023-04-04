Kiddos and critters race and chase for fun

Finishing first in the goat loading contest Friday night is the team Don’t Worry I Goat This (Jeffery Hayes, Weston Wittig, and Jackson Ashton).

 Joe Southern

Friday night was full of fun and frivolity as youngsters competed in various contests during Family Fun Night in Johnson Arena at the Wharton County Youth Fair.

Dozens of children competed in events such as pig loading, chicken chase, pig chase, goat loading, and the cash scramble.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.