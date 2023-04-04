Kiddos and critters race and chase for fun

Friday night was full of fun and frivolity as youngsters competed in various contests during Family Fun Night in Johnson Arena at the Wharton County Youth Fair.
Dozens of children competed in events such as pig loading, chicken chase, pig chase, goat loading, and the cash scramble.
The pig loading and goat loading events were team competitions where teams of three raced a wagon (pig loading) or wheelbarrow (goat loading) to the opposite side of the arena, loaded their animal with a team member inside to hold it, and raced back to the finish line.
The chicken and pig chases were open pens where dozens of kiddos tried to catch the handful of animals turned loose for the events. Winners received a prize.
The winners in the pig hauling were Getting Piggy With it followed by Hog Wranglers.
First place in goat loading went to Don’t Worry I Goat This (Jeffery Hayes, Weston Wittig, and Jackson Ashton). Second place went to The Goat Ranchers (Jett Garrett, Jace Garrett, and Rydon Ty Mahurin).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.