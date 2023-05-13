Boys & Girls Club summer registration now open

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) is now open for registration for full-day summer programming Monday through Friday at 24 clubs in a five-county area beginning Monday, June 5, with the theme “Space City Summer.”
Helping kids with academics, including a mix of enrichment activities that ensure they return to school ready to succeed in the year, is of primary importance each summer at Boys & Girls Clubs. This summer, club members will take field trips to NASA’s Space Center Houston where they will participate in activities incorporating math, science and interactive learning in a fun-filled environment.
Parents can enroll boys and girls ages 6 through 17 in the summer session for just $25. Ending dates in August vary by school districts.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s summer initiatives support the organization’s core pillars: Academic success, workforce readiness, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles. In the last two years, BGCGH has become especially focused on academics to help combat pandemic and summer learning losses from stay-at-home mandates, with programs like Summer Brain Gain, Math Express, and Book Nook Learning.
Additional innovative programs offered to members are Learn, Grow, Eat & Go!, Social and Racial Justice Summer Learning, and workforce readiness, including Digital Pathways, Teen Career Connect Network, and Virtual Career Academy.
“Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston is committed to providing thoughtful, intentional programming to meet the needs of our members and their families,” said Kevin Hattery, president and CEO. “A strong focus on improving reading and math skills, along with enrichment activities, will help mitigate learning loss and allow our members to achieve better outcomes, both academically and socially.”
Boys and girls who attend the summer session receive breakfast and lunch each day, along with healthy snacks. Sports and exercise activities help promote an active lifestyle and overall good health.
“Parents are encouraged to sign their children up now, so they are assured of a space this summer,” Hattery said. “Reading, games, supervised computer time, field trips and outdoor activities are all part of the mix. Whether the child comes two days or five days a week, they will reap the benefits of structured programming for mind and body.”
Applications for part-time summer employment at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston are now being accepted, including youth development specialists.
