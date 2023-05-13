Boys & Girls Club summer registration now open

Boys & Girls Club if Wharton

 Donna A. Moore

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) is now open for registration for full-day summer programming Monday through Friday at 24 clubs in a five-county area beginning Monday, June 5, with the theme “Space City Summer.”

Helping kids with academics, including a mix of enrichment activities that ensure they return to school ready to succeed in the year, is of primary importance each summer at Boys & Girls Clubs. This summer, club members will take field trips to NASA’s Space Center Houston where they will participate in activities incorporating math, science and interactive learning in a fun-filled environment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.