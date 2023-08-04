The investigation into a fatal fire that killed two people in Boling last weekend has been handed over to the Fort Bend County Fire Marshall’s office, Wharton County officials told the Journal-Spectator Friday.
The fire at 106 Sinclair in Boling, which was called in at 11:22 p.m. Sunday night, took the lives of Mike Moncebias, 61, and Melinda S. Bullock, 61.
Though the incident is still under investigation, Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said firefighters believe the cause of the fire to be electrical, originating in the attic.
Firefighters from Wharton and Hungerford VFDs were called in to assist Boling VFD and spent 1.5 hours getting the blaze under control.
Built in 1940, the 3,000+ sq. ft. property burned for nearly three hours before being completely extinguished.
The residence was owned by Bullock, with Diana L. Bullock being named as a trustee on the property, according to the Wharton County Appraisal District.
Boling Fire Chief Leon Sanchez said 26 firefighters battled the blaze and that responders on scene were not made aware of anybody inside the structure until after it was extinguished.
Family, friends and community members have set a bake sale for Sunday Aug. 6 at the Boling 4-way at FM 1301 and CR 442. A barbecue plate fundraiser is set for Sunday Aug. 12 at the Boling Christian Church to help defray the funeral costs.
For more information on the fundraising efforts contact George Moncebias at 979-943-8565.
