The investigation into a fatal fire that killed two people in Boling last weekend has been handed over to the Fort Bend County Fire Marshall’s office, Wharton County officials told the Journal-Spectator Friday.

The fire at 106 Sinclair in Boling, which was called in at 11:22 p.m. Sunday night, took the lives of Mike Moncebias, 61, and Melinda S. Bullock, 61.

