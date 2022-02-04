The Texas Water Development Board recently approved financial assistance totaling $29,784,375 for water, wastewater, and flood projects.
Of that, $324,375 goes to Wharton County for a watershed flood protection project. $14,600,000 goes to El Paso Water Utilities Public Service Board acting on behalf of the City of El Paso (El Paso County) for a flood mitigation project. $10,235,000 goes to the Greater Texoma Utility Authority on behalf of the City of Henrietta (Clay County) for wastewater system improvements. $4,625,000 goes to the Greater Texoma Utility Authority on behalf of the City of Dorchester (Grayson County) for water system improvements.
The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.
For more information, visit www.twdb.texas.gov.
