County supports bills to regulate wind, solar farms

Hearing from residents concerned that Wharton County’s agricultural way of life is being overrun by wind and solar farms, the Wharton County Commissioners voted to support legislation now being considered in Austin to govern the industry.
“Our agriculture land is disappearing rapidly. I see it every day,” said farmer Eric Nelson. “Once just a year ago, farmland is now covered in glass. There’s no regulation; you don’t know where it’s coming from. It just one day, it’s being fenced off, bulldozed out and there it is, you know, it’s so much.”
Regulating the renewable energy industry is at the heart of a bill that State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, who until redistricting used to represent Wharton County, pushed to pass in the senate on Tuesday. At Monday’s meeting of the Wharton County Commissioners Court, the board unanimously passed a resolution in support of Kolkhorst’s Senate Bill 624 and its companion bills, Senate Bill 154 and House Bill 171.
“OK, I’ve got 5,000 acres to the north of me, took up. We’re in the aerial application business; took 5,000 acres off our books immediately, I’m like, OK, well, that I can live with that. Now it’s been out of production for four years. Every year, it just gets worse and worse. And that’s a trickle-down effect. That’s less fertilizer being sold, that’s less seed being sold, that’s less fuel from the co-ops. I mean, the more we get, the more that happens. And before too long, Wharton County’s gonna dry up as an agricultural community because there’s not going to be agricultural left,” Nelson said.
He said the solar farms are having a devastating effect on wildlife.
“And it’s just the environmental impact I’m seeing with the wildlife. I live around them. The animals that are being displaced, the wetlands that are being covered up … bulldozers move in, fill in the low spots and there’s no regulation,” Nelson said. I’ve called several times. They fence, it was 160 acres off a county road 401 fenced in, I was able to count 28 deer and watch the water dry up last year on them. They finally opened some gates on the wrong end. And I called Parks and Wildlife. That wasn’t their problem. They’re not state animals anymore. They were fenced in. Deer have been pushed out of their habitat, wildlife, and there’s no oversight.”
Cricia Ryan said she wanted to reiterate everything Nelson said.
“There is no transparency on this. And it’s like beating a dead horse. It’s like you try to go down one avenue and everything. And there’s just literally nobody that controls it. Nobody that oversights it, nobody that can stop it, nobody that can add perimeters or setbacks,” she said, adding the she planned to be at the Senate hearing in Austin.
“So that’s where we’re at. I ask that you support it and continue to let other legislators know with what we’re facing here in Wharton County, and the consequences that are probably going to show up. Not only those that are already here, but in the future when these projects are done being assembled and we get the reality of it all,” Ryan said.
In introducing the agenda item to the court, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said the issue was brought to his attention after commissioners Doug Mathews and Steven Goetsch returned from a commissioners conference where they met with representatives from Caldwell County who are facing the same issues.
“The gentleman that you spoke with, he said that Caldwell County is getting multiple renewable proposals and would like to have some say in, or at least have some permitting process in Texas, for renewable energy projects. And he reached out to y’all because … he knew that Wharton, as he put it here, as being overrun by these projects,” Spenrath said.
He said the bills would give counties siting authority to regulate where wind and solar farms could go, much like they do landfills. He noted that because they can currently go anywhere that they often have negative impacts on neighboring landowners.
“It looks like in Senator Kolkhorst’s bill, that is the only one I really looked at, is that they’re trying to put some permitting to give some notice to the counties and landowners nearby these renewable facilities,” he said. “And the one who will do the permitting is not the county in Kolkhorst’s bill, it’s the TCEQ )Texas Commission on Environmental Quality). And what it’s saying is that they cannot construct a renewable project without first obtaining a permit from the TCEQ, which will include an environmental impact statement that has to be produced to the Parks and Wildlife Department.
“There’ll have to be an affidavit filed to get the permit that lists the names and addresses of anyone affected, any persons affected, by the application. That’s going to be a heck of a list, and then includes the source of that list. So you just can’t pencil in the list and not tell them where you where you got it from. It says here that the commission, the TCEQ, will give notice of the application to affected parties, including any property owner within 25 miles. That I could see off in West Texas, that wouldn’t be a big task. But here, wow, it goes on to say that the notice must be given to the county judge in each county located within 25 miles of the boundary who has requested in writing that condition give that notice,” he said.
He also noted the bills offer addition protection for neighboring property owners.
“The facility can’t be located within 500 feet from any property line, unless there’s a waiver from each of the landowners,” Spenrath said. “And then it can’t be built 1,000 feet from any habitable structure, unless the permanent permit holder has obtained a written waiver from the owner of that house... It goes on to say here, they have to provide publicly on an internet website a map with the boundaries, the name of the owner who is permitted, probably some corporation. And then they have to post each entrance to the facility, the name of the facility and the name of the owner, the name, business address, telephone number of the operator.”
Spenrath said he brought the subject up at a meeting last week of the Houston-Galveston Area Council and no one there was aware of the problem. The H-GAC is now looking into it.
Monica Martin, the county’s permits and inspections and 911 rural addressing official, cautioned the court to make sure it wasn’t ceding too much of its authority to the state or federal governments.
“I just want to make sure that we get ahead of the game on this with (County Attorney) Trey (Maffett) and the judge to make sure that we’re not giving all of our rights to the state and permitting,” she said. “Because you know, as of now, we do the permitting for the drainage and floodplain review; make sure we’re not losing any of our control on our drainage with (county engineering consultant) Scheibe Consulting looking over that. Also, making sure that if we give it to the state we’re not losing authority on our culvert placement and our road use agreements,” she said.
Commissioner Goetsch said that in the past the wind and solar companies came to the county for tax abatements, which alerted the county that they were interested in coming.
“But since they’re getting so much incentives for the federal government, they don’t even need to come to us anymore. They don’t need our maintenance. So that’s why we need some kind of notification to let us know that they’re coming in some kind of application,” he said.
