The voter-approved property tax rate in the city of Wharton will now go up for public discussion before city council votes to adopt it following Monday night’s meeting.
Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate Monday, Sept. 11 at City Hall, with a vote to adopt the measures following on Sept. 25.
According to the city, the budget will raise property tax revenue by an amount of $431,361 over last year’s budget, which represents an 18.68-percent increase.
The property-tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll over the year is $58,741.
Council voted also unanimously to approve the tax rate of $0.45386 per $100 of assessed value, a figure the city’s proposed budget numbers come from. The tax rate, while approved by council, has not yet been adopted.
The adoption vote will take place Sept. 25, the same date the council will vote to adopt the budget.
Part of the proposed budget includes a 10-percent proposed increase in water and sewer rates.
In a memorandum from Wharton Finance Director Joan Andel to City Manager Joseph Pace, Andel describes the revised City of Wharton Code of Ordinance, Chapter 86 Utilities and Service Sections - 15, 16, 17 and 21, which includes proposed 10-percent increases to water tap fees, sewer tap fees, water rates, temporary water services, sewer rates and bulk water rates.
The rate change will be effective Oct. 1 upon adoption of the proposed budget.
City residents will also see a five-percent increase in Green for Life (GFL) solid-waste-removal service charges.
Monthly residential waste collection fees will go up to $28.99 from $26.61, while monthly commercial hand collection fees will rise from $34.31 to $37.68. The residential waste collection includes a $3/month fee, while the commercial hand collection includes a monthly fee of $3.50.
Council also unanimously approved a request by Wharton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Sanders to provide a variance to allow a petting zoo as part of the Party Under the Bridge to be held Thursday, Oct. 19 at Dinosaur Park.
This will be the first year the event has featured a petting zoo, which will be provided by Aurora’s Little Bitty Farm owner and operator Elizabeth Bongiovani.
Bongiovani is a veterinary technician who has raised the animals since birth. The animals are fully-vaccinated and are accustomed to loud noises and are gentle with children, including those with special needs.
Council unanimously passed the other items on the agenda.
