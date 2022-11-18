Emergency 9-1-1 lines are being disrupted at the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, prompting concern and arrests.

A conduit for police, fire and EMS response to people in need of assistance, callers generally dial those three numbers when they desperately need help. At least until now, Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.