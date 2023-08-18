Governor Greg Abbott’s wildfire disaster declaration didn’t come a day too soon as fires flared to life across the county Wednesday afternoon.
As Wharton County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) sits just above 700, and the rest of eastern Texas climbs closer to 800, the governor ordered a state of disaster over wildfires in 191 of the state’s 254 counties.
With firefighters facing the August blazes, the governor’s order opens the door for extra stare resources local departments can access to fight the fires.
“We have our local resources, additional agreements and resources from other counties, regional resources and well as state and federal resources if needed,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Russell McDougall said.
Changing weather patterns are a concern for some, with oncoming cold front bringing potential storms and wind which could fuel to additional fires.
“Within the city the grass fires have occurred mostly on the freeway, but a grass [fire] in the city can be a problem if the wind is blowing at speeds above 20 mph and the fire is near structures. Wind speed and dry hot conditions can move a fire at great speed and can consume everything in its path. Fortunately for our area the large fields are mostly harvested crop land at this time and most of the time the grass fire can be contained at firefighters, natural barriers like roads and creeks,” El Campo Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
County burn bans have been in place since the average KBDI has been above 500 and burning is always banned within city limits.
“The wildfire risk is always a concern when our area gets as dry as it is during these droughts. We have had droughts in the past and we will in the future we just need to be ready and prepared when an incident occurs,” McDougall said.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the south-east edge of Wharton County has entered a D3 Extreme Drought, whereas the rest of the county is at D2 Severe Drought. At D3 “Increased risk of large wildfires is noted and row and forage crops fail to germinate; decreased yields for irrigated crops and very large yield reduction for dryland crops are reported,”the Drought Monitor reports.
“The county fire departments have adequate fire units for grass fires, we work together if the fire in large, we also call in units from outside the county if needed. We can also call resources from the Texas A&M Forest service in Victoria or Bastrop. Citizens of El Campo and Wharton County need to make sure they are not doing outdoor burning during this very dry summer. A burn ban is in effect in Wharton County, if anyone sees a fire they need to report it immediately,” George said.
