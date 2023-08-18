Governor Greg Abbott’s wildfire disaster declaration didn’t come a day too soon as fires flared to life across the county Wednesday afternoon.

As Wharton County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) sits just above 700, and the rest of eastern Texas climbs closer to 800, the governor ordered a state of disaster over wildfires in 191 of the state’s 254 counties.

