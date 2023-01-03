Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin Sr. clarified several items regarding the school district in the Dec. 17 edition of the Wharton Journal-Spectator.
The first was from a story about the district’s audit. The story failed to point out that although the auditor said the district should not have adopted a deficit budget, it was correct in its procedures to balance the budget after adoption with money from the general fund.
The second regarded a letter to the editor from WISD Trustee Ann Witt who claimed that approximately 40 Wharton High School students did not have their schedules for the first four weeks of school and urging parents to check on their students’ credits. He said that was not true. He said the letter also violated the district’s social contract.
Thirdly, he had several problems with a column about him written by editor Joe Southern. He said the column perpetuates inaccurate information that there is a discipline problem in the district. He disagrees that he and board president Curtis Evans are hiding items in the consent agendas of monthly board meetings. He disagrees that he has been withholding public information from the newspaper regarding criminal incidences within the district. He clarified that the district has 10 business days to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request from the newspaper, meaning 10 days that the district is open, not just weekdays that are not federal or state holidays.
We apologize for any factual errors in the stories and opinions and any inconvenience they may have caused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.