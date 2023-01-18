Sheriff’s office recovers stolen vehicles

Over the last week and a half, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and Patrol Division have recovered four vehicles that were reported stolen in the Houston area.
The stolen vehicle recoveries led to the arrests of multiple people for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, including one arrest for a person that was wanted out of Fort Bend County for robbery.
A fifth stolen vehicle was also pursued, but was not recovered because the driver exited the roadway, knocked down fences and gates, and drove through an area where the deputy could not pursue without damaging his patrol unit.
“Just know that the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant in its effort to combat the flow of drugs from the Mexican border northbound and the flow of stolen vehicles, stolen weapons, and proceeds of those illegal activities southbound into the hands of the cartels,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement online. “It’s an uphill battle, but we’ll continue to fight it day and night.”
