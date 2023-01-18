Sheriff’s office recovers stolen vehicles

Over the last week and a half, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and Patrol Division have recovered four vehicles that were reported stolen in the Houston area.

The stolen vehicle recoveries led to the arrests of multiple people for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, including one arrest for a person that was wanted out of Fort Bend County for robbery.

