OakBend rebounding from setbacks, moving ahead with services

From COVID-19 setbacks to a ransomware attack, OakBend Medical Center is battling back and moving forward with plans to expand services to meet the needs of the community in Wharton.
Hosting the first of what is expected to be quarterly breakfast meetings at the Wharton hospital on Oct. 26, OakBend CEO Joe Freudenberger updated the community on happenings at the hospital and also introduced several of the doctors working here.
“We have made a commitment, as you all know, to Wharton; we made that in 2018,” Freudenberger said. “And we told the community that we were not here to come in for a couple of years, dabble around and then leave. If we were going to be committed to Wharton we were going to be committed for the long term. We have a long-term lease on this building, we expect to be here for the foreseeable future.”
Among the services Freudenberger said the medical center is working on are restoration of the no-wait emergency room and establishing inpatient services.
“We’ve had other hiccups in the course of time that we are resolving and I expect that we will be back to our pre-COVID no-wait ER model with all the benefits of that provided to this community, and within the next six to nine months,” he said. “We are making some transitions with our ER physician staff that will help us facilitate that.”
Freudenberger said one of the services delayed by the pandemic that OakBend is working on is providing inpatient care.
“Of the service lines that we are not offering right now that we want to offer is inpatient services,” he said. “And I would love to tell you that tomorrow we’ll start recruiting to fill the nursing positions; we need about eight. We need four nurses plus extras for vacation and holidays, so probably six nurses and six aids. So that’s 12 resources that you need just to just to open up that service line.
“And the trouble is, we’re still struggling to fill the spots that we have in our main medical surgical units at Williams Way in Jackson Street (in Richmond) … I won’t promise you that which I can’t deliver. But I can promise you that we will bring back inpatient services to Wharton and the best thing about COVID is that the inpatient services we bring back here will be bigger and better than they were previously.”
He said having Dr. Steve Thomas working here full time, coupled with advances in telemedicine, will help that process along.
“I will say probably within the year we will reestablish it, but I can’t say when within the year but as soon as we can, we will reopen inpatient services here at in Wharton,” Freudenberger said.
He introduced several employees, including Thomas and three other doctors who are providing services in Wharton. They include interventional cardiologist Dr. Qasim Malik, general surgeon Drs. Genna Lubrano and Christopher Reilly, and nurse practitioner Thomas Richey.
Like many hospitals and businesses nationwide, OakBend has been struggling with the loss of staff due to the pandemic.
“So COVID had a devastating effect on us in many ways,” Freudenberger said. “We lost a lot of staff, we lost a lot of leaders who got burned out and by the stresses of COVID. The good news is that we have been able to replace them with great leadership. And I’m just so excited about our leadership team.
“You know, I never would have wished the former leaders to have left. In fact, I cried that they did leave because we’d spent so much time together developing the program at OakBend. But in looking back now, that was maybe good for both parties. It was good for them to find a new opportunity and good for us to find new resources to come in and join us and make OakBend even better than it’s been,” he said.
As for the ransomware attack that hit OakBend on Sept. 1, Freudenberger said there was a data breach but that for the most part the information technology department has been able to contain the damage and do work-arounds to restore services. He said they were hacked by the same group that attacked CHI St. Luke’s.
“So the way we work in a hospital is when we treat you we record everything into the computer – electronic medical record, all of your radiology, your X-rays, your CT scans, your MRIs are all retained electronically. Well, they shut all those systems down. It was really interesting,” he said.
Freudenberger credited the IT department with reestablishing imaging services within three days and electronic medical records within eight days.
“However, they stole data. And so any of you who have been treated or employed by OakBend over the last 15 years will be getting a letter in the next five to 10 days, informing you that your data may have been compromised,” he said. “We don’t know with certainty because it’s out on the dark web, but you know, we don’t have complete knowledge of … whose data has been compromised. But the data that has that potentially could have been compromised would include your name, your address, your date of birth, and your Social (Security number) and certain information relative to what may have been provided to you. So they couldn’t get into our database because it’s encrypted, but what they did get are certain reports that we run.”
He said the hackers demanded $30 million to give their systems back and when that improved impossible they came down to $3 million, which was still out of reach.
“If they had gone down to $300,000, I would have seriously considered it given the pain,” he said. “We’re going to spend $500,000 through the legal costs and the notification. And that’s not including any litigation that might come out of this. So you know, when you look at $300,000, versus what we’re already spending … it might have been worth it. Of course, the FBI says don’t do that, because they don’t want us to do anything to encourage hackers to continue, but the pain level the costs associated with it is phenomenal.”
