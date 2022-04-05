Wharton ISD shows improvement in annual state academic report

An analysis of the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) for Wharton Independent School District shows that the district is holding steady or making progress in 14 of 22 testing categories between 2019 and 2021.
Students did not take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, schools and districts were not rated on the A-B-C-D-F scale as they normally are.
Superintendent Michael O’Guin said the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is only measuring one of three domains this year. O’Guin said TEA is only measuring Domain One, student achievement, this year. The other two domains are “growth” and “closing the gaps.”
In a report given to the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees, the district closed the gaps with statewide averages in 12 tests – fourth and seventh grade reading; ninth and 10th grade English; third, fourth and eighth grade math; algebra 1; seventh grade writing; biology; eighth grade science; and eighth grade social studies. The district stayed the same in third and eighth grade reading. The district lost ground on fifth and sixth grade reading; fifth, sixth, and seventh grade math; fourth grade writing; U.S. history; and fifth grade science.
For example, in 2019 WISD was 27 percentage points behind the state average in algebra 1. In 2021, the district moved one percentage point ahead of the state average. In third grade math, WISD went from 22 percentage points behind to just two percentage points behind.
“I would argue 14 out of 22 tests that are saying we’re doing better is already some progress,” O’Guin said.
Monica Rath, Director of Student Services, Federal Programs, and Career and Technical Education, said COVID disruptions impacted the way the state is measuring accountability.
“OK, so you’re looking at Domain One, and you’ve got growth, you’ve got performance. And over here in 2021, there is no growth. So they’re not measured the same way. The performance is not measured the same way, because there’s no way to have growth, because we didn’t have the test in 2020,” she said.
“And then you have the fact that all the absences and the students who didn’t get to come to school because of COVID,” she continued. “And then in 2021, when they took the STAAR test, they also were able to have a COVID waiver. So we didn’t even have as many kids testing in 2021, as we did in 2019. So one of our big chunks of our accountability was totally taken out because there was no way to measure.”
The problem and the plan
Marking his second anniversary as superintendent, O’Guin said he told the board of trustees when he was hired that he has a plan for student and district improvement.
“When I was hired, I told the board I didn’t have a one- or two-year plan, I had a five-year plan to get us to where we are. And I asked the board to be patient and go through this process because the type of change that they told me they wanted in the interview process, it just doesn’t happen in a year or two,” he said. “And the board does understand that.”
One area of focus has been reading. He said nearly 90% of the students in the district are economically disadvantaged and he estimates that 20% don’t start school until first grade.
“Most of our kids are not coming to school identifying all 26 letters. Most of them can’t count from one to 50 … without missing some numbers. Most of them can’t read basic sight words,” he said.
“What you have is you have a 6- or 7-year-old sitting in class that can’t even identify alphabet, or color … that’s a huge problem,” he added. “And then we’re stuck with the dilemma. Do we retain them in first grade or move them on?”
O’Guin said he has put programs into place to improve reading skills. This year the district implemented preschool for children ages three and up.
“In my first two years, you know, we have brought a structured phonics program in that we know that works,” he said. “And our kids are making some gains in reading, but they’re not making gains fast enough.”
“We also heavily invested in Reading 180… for our junior high and high school campuses; they didn’t have that,” he said.
He also noted the recent debut of the district’s new literacy bus, which serves as an incentive program to help students read.
Sivells Elementary
O’Guin said when he was hired he was told Sivells Elementary, which serves pre-K through first grade, was doing great and that the problem was with Wharton Elementary School.
“How can the problem be Wharton Elementary if they started at Sivells and our kids are struggling on the reading? You learn all of those foundational skills … on the primary campus,” he said.
He said he looks at the district as a house, one with a crack in the foundation.
“The crack in the foundation is Sivells,” he said. “Our kids are not coming out of there reading on grade level.”
In addition to having about 20% of the students not starting their education until first grade, when state law requires them to be in school, he said a large number of parents don’t get their children to school on time.
“I can’t tell you how many parents bring their kids to Sivells Elementary between 7:45 and nine o’clock. We got some kids … that don’t get the school until nine o’clock. Well, guess when the reading block starts? 7:35 a.m. So if I’m not getting there until nine o’clock, I miss reading,” he said.
To combat that, he asked the principal to shuffle the schedule so classes like art and physical education start the day and the reading block is after 9 a.m. The principal didn’t make the change, so he changed principals.
“So our general philosophy at Sivells is that we want 75% of our kids coming out of kindergarten reading on grade level,” he said. “Some people will say what you ought to have 100% but that’s not valid. … Then we want 85% of those kids reading on grade level (in first grade). … By the time they’re out of second grade, there should be 90% to 95% of them reading on grade level.”
He said that would be on par with state level results.
