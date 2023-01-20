The Wharton County Job Fair offers a unique opportunity to find qualified people to work for local companies or organizations, or for people to find a new job or career.
The 2023 Job Fair will be Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the El Campo Civic Center.
Nearly 60 exhibitors will be on hand seeking applicants to fulfill their workforce needs. Exhibitors can sign up now.
Also, Wharton County High School students will learn about skills they need to seek summer employment or a career. The students also can visit directly with the exhibitors.
Those who attend the job fair, students and non-students, should dress to interview. It’s best to bring a resume. Entry is free.
“The Wharton County Job Fair brings employers together in one room, including some that are ready to hire on the spot, and to make it as easy as possible for job seeker to find the position that is right for them,” said Josh Owens, executive director of the Wharton Economic Development Corporation. “This is the tightest employment market in the last 50 years, and we want to ensure that Wharton County employers have the human resources they need to grow and succeed.”
The Wharton County Job Fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Exhibitor space is free. It is open to businesses, government agencies and nonprofit organizations who are employers. For more information or to request a registration form, contact the El Campo CDC at 979-543-6727 or the Wharton EDC at 979-532-0999. By email, send to beverlysupak@elcampoeco.org or staff@whartonedc.com. Registration deadline is Feb. 3.
