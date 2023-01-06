WISD provides more details in abuse case

Donna Plunkett and Ebony Jefferson

More details have come out about the former teacher’s aides at Sivells Elementary School who were fired and arrested on charges related to alleged abuse of special needs students.

Responding Jan. 4 to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by the Wharton Journal-Spectator, Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin released more information about the cases. According to O’Guin, Donna Plunkett, 66, was observed abusing two students on Oct. 6 and Oct. 21. She was arrested Nov. 29. Plunkett faces four counts of injury to child/elderly/disabled person with the intent of causing bodily injury. Each charge has a $10,000 bond, which she made the same day of her arrest.

