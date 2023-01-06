WISD provides more details in abuse case

More details have come out about the former teacher’s aides at Sivells Elementary School who were fired and arrested on charges related to alleged abuse of special needs students.
Responding Jan. 4 to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by the Wharton Journal-Spectator, Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin released more information about the cases. According to O’Guin, Donna Plunkett, 66, was observed abusing two students on Oct. 6 and Oct. 21. She was arrested Nov. 29. Plunkett faces four counts of injury to child/elderly/disabled person with the intent of causing bodily injury. Each charge has a $10,000 bond, which she made the same day of her arrest.
He also confirmed that aide Ebony Nicole Jefferson, 26, was the second person fired and arrested on charges related to the case. Jefferson was charged with failure to report abuse/neglect of an elderly or disabled person. She was arrested Dec. 8 by WISD Police Chief Landy Williams and was released the same day on a $3,000 bond. She is alleged to have lied to investigators about witnessing abuse.
According to O’Guin, Plunkett was a fulltime employee who worked for the district for six years. O’Guin said that the two child victims are still enrolled at the school.
The case came to light on Dec. 7 when ABC News 13 in Houston broke the news. The television station reported that Child Protective Services spent months investigating Plunkett after receiving two complaints about her. They alerted school district officials who conducted their own investigation by reviewing video footage from the classroom.
The district kept the case quiet until Channel 13 came to Wharton to do its investigation and report. At that time, O’Guin released the following statement:
“The District is aware of allegations leading to the recent arrest of one former Wharton ISD staff member and a pending arrest of a second former staff member based on interactions with students. The District has taken those allegations very seriously. In addition to notifying the proper authorities, the District is conducting its own investigation. Although the Administration has not concluded its investigation, the staff members have been terminated. Providing our students with a safe learning environment is of paramount importance. The District is committed to efficiently and effectively handling this issue with as little disruption to our students as possible. Because this is a pending criminal matter and in the interest of respecting the privacy of those involved, the District will allow the legal process to take its course and will refrain from commenting further.”
O’Guin refused to answer additional questions related to the case, prompting the FOIA request. Multiple requests to Wharton ISD Police Chief Landy Williams for information have gone unanswered.
