An El Campo man accused of murder is about to be set free and little is being said about why.
El Campo police in early February 2020 said then 26-year-old Shaquille Norvell Montgomery of Edna was the man responsible for the Jan. 31, 2020, slaying of 23-year-old Keshun Demetric Riggins of El Campo and an arrest was made.
Citing an “ongoing investigation,” Wharton County Assistant District Attorney Mark Racer offered little in the way of explanation on a plea bargain agreement reached with Montgomery in the 23rd District Court on Oct. 31.
Originally charged with capital murder and a parole violation, Montgomery stood before District Judge Ben Hardin pleading guilty only to a single count of robbery and receiving a three-year prison sentence. Of those 1,095 days, Montgomery was given credit for 1,000 days already served in the Wharton County Jail where he had been held since shortly after the alleged crime.
If Montgomery serves day for day, he would complete that sentence Jan. 31, 2023. However, time behind bars doesn’t flow the same as time for the average citizen. With time for good behavior, it is possible he could be released earlier.
“We reviewed all of the evidence that we had at this time and determined that this plea was the most appropriate plea. Because there is an ongoing investigation and there are other suspects I cannot comment further at this time,” Racer said.
He would not comment on what Montgomery stole or tried to steal that night or how many new suspects had been developed over the almost three years since a frantic call for help came into the El Campo Police Department dispatch around 1 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2020, from a woman who had been shot and said she was trapped inside a burning home at 201 Olive St.
The injured woman’s call to 9-1-1 was the only one received that night for Olive Street despite the roaring blaze.
A now disgraced El Campo police officer pulled the woman to safety after kicking in the door and braving the flames roaring from all windows and tearing through the roof. His uniform smoking, officials said, as headed toward paramedics.
The woman had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and arms.
Riggins was found among the ashes as the sun came up. An autopsy later revealed that Riggins died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Family members said Riggins died the victim of a theft or robbery as the investigation continued.
Montgomery was tracked down in Edna and after a brief standoff was arrested on a murder charge with the assistance of the Victoria Police Department Gang Unit, U.S. Marshals, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Edna Police Department, and the Texas Rangers.
He was the only person arrested at the time.
“We believe there were additional suspects,” El Campo Assistant Police Chief Jennifer Mican said.
Someone at 201 Olive St. had reported a robbery at the home just four days before Riggins was killed. Two men – Raymundo Cambray Jr., 42, and Jesus Jose Torres, 44, both in Bay City – were arrested by officers responding to that call. Neither man, however, was arrested for robbery, instead handcuffed on drug charges that are still pending.
Assorted bullets, handguns, a shotgun, methamphetamines, cocaine and prescription controlled substances were seized.
It is unknown whether the two had any role in the events just a few days later at 201 Olive St.
Montgomery has a criminal history stretching back to his teens involving theft and burglary cases in Jackson County. He was on parole at the time of his alleged actions.
Riggins, too, had a criminal background with arrests ranging from aggravated robbery to drug charges. The injured woman was on probation for marijuana possession and family violence at the time of the shooting and subsequent fire.
Police don’t know, however, whether this played a role in the Jan. 31 events that led to Riggins death, regardless of who was responsible.
In June and August of 2020, officer Cesar Everardo Olmedo received honors for saving the woman at 201 Olive St., but in November of 2020, he was dismissed from the El Campo police force. The Wharton resident faced charges of burglary of a habitation, assault family violence, and fleeing the scene of an accident at the time, charges based of two separate incidents.
