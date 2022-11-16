An El Campo man accused of murder is about to be set free and little is being said about why.

El Campo police in early February 2020 said then 26-year-old Shaquille Norvell Montgomery of Edna was the man responsible for the Jan. 31, 2020, slaying of 23-year-old Keshun Demetric Riggins of El Campo and an arrest was made.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.