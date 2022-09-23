Wharton officers credited with saving a life

On Sept. 11, a date often associated with tragedy, Wharton Police turned the tables around, making it synonymous for one Wharton family with the gift of life.
Around 2:30 p.m., officers Marshall Johnson and Andre Murray were dispatched to an unresponsive woman, and when they arrived it became clear to them that she had suffered a significant medical episode.
Without haste, officers Johnson and Murray began manual CPR, alternating turns to keep the 76-year-old woman’s heart pumping. While performing CPR, the officers deployed a portable AED device and used the device’s shock advised feature when authorized by the AED device itself.
Eventually, the woman took a breath, and shortly after, Wharton EMS arrived to continue life-saving measures.
Telecommunications officer Sarah McDaniel assisted by providing clear communication to emergency personnel to better help the unresponsive woman receive the care she so desperately needed.
A letter from Wharton EMS personnel commended the officers for “performing high-quality CPR on the patient” adding that had it not been for their “heroic actions (including TCO McDaniel’s), the patient outcome would have been different.”
All three received a thank you note from the woman’s family, who reported that their grandmother lived.
