Wharton officers credited with saving a life

Wharton Police officers Marshall Johnson, left, Sarah McDaniel, center, and Andre Murray, right, were recently recognized for saving an elderly woman’s life using CPR.

 Courtesy photo

On Sept. 11, a date often associated with tragedy, Wharton Police turned the tables around, making it synonymous for one Wharton family with the gift of life.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers Marshall Johnson and Andre Murray were dispatched to an unresponsive woman, and when they arrived it became clear to them that she had suffered a significant medical episode.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.