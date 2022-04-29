Agricultural producers, suppliers, family and friends met Wednesday at Crescent Hall to honor producers who define Wharton County agriculture.
Guest speaker and former NFL punter Shane Lechler of East Bernard described the Wharton County Youth Fair and its effect on youth.
“You’re giving these kids the opportunity to be self-disciplined, respectful and responsible,” Lechler said adding “I didn’t see it at the time, but the fair taught me to respect others and myself.”
Four awards are given to producers at the WCYF Ag banquet.
“(Row-Crop Farmer, Cattleman and Rice Farmer of the Year) are nominated by their peers in the community,” Wharton County Extension agent Corrie Bowen. The Ag Man of the Year is chosen by the fair board.
Ag Man of the Year 2022 – Albert Kresta Jr.
“This year’s Ag Man of the Year’s passion for agriculture started long before most of us in this room were alive. His farming career started with a mule named Pete, and now you can see him in the field operating a 340-horsepower tractor with automatic steering,” WCYF president Ed Weinheimer said.
Kresta was born in 1936 to a third-generation farming family in Wharton County.
After graduating Crescent High School in 1954, he attended Wharton County Junior College and planned to attend Texas A&M afterwards.
A drunk driving accident changed that path and directed Kresta towards a self-taught understanding of agriculture, working for Red Hermansen.
After serving in the U.S. Army in 1958, Kresta married his wife, Patricia Malik, in 1962. They had seven children and now share their love of farming with 23 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Two of his sons are farmers and four of his grandsons are involved in agriculture with two of them being farmers as well.
He and his wife built their home in 1982, about a mile from Kresta’s parents home and farm.
He served as director of the Wharton County Farmer’s Union, district director of the Texas Farmer’s Union and director of the Modern Farmers Co-op and El Campo Farmer’s Co-op before working towards the merging of those two institutions into United Ag Co-op today.
He still lives and farms in the Jones Creek area, primarily growing cotton, corn and sorghum.
“Without God’s blessing, we couldn’t do it,” Kresta said.
Rice Farmer of the Year 2022 – Mark and Misty Rasmussen
Mark was born June 12, 1975 and Misty was born almost exactly a year later on June 1, 1976. High school sweethearts and business partners, they married May 12, 2001. Misty received her business degree in 2002 from University of Houston while Mark graduated University of Texas Medical.
The pair have two children, Kyle and Julia who are always ready to help mom and dad on the farm.
After purchasing LAMCO feeders from Mark’s parents, they grew the business into a major supplier selling to ranchers in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
The couple live and farm north of Louise.
After expanding their rice acreage, the couple is diversifying into one of the first hemp farms in Texas, forming Texas Coastal Budz to sell their hemp products.
Mark is serving is fifth year on the board for Rice Farmers Co-op and his second presidential term.
Row Crop Farmer of the Year 2022 – Duane Lutringer
“Conscientious, meticulous and dedicated. These words have often been used to describe the 2022 Row Crop Farmer of the Year,” Bowen said.
Lutringer was born Feb. 28, 1967 as the fourth child to a second generation farming family. He spent considerable time at the WCYF, enough to raise grand champion broilers.
After graduating from El Campo High School in 1985, he attended WCJC before moving his studies to Universal Technical Institute in Houston and graduating in 1987 from their automotive technology program.
After working at a Houston car dealership, Lutringer returned to join his parents on their farm. He married Misti Matthews in May 1989 and started their own farm in 1990.
Their children, Paxton and Weston helped them on the farm and now Lutringer has become a grandfather to Teagan.
A long-time cotton and milo farmer north of El Campo between Jones Creek and Pierce, Lutringer has served on the Board of Directors for United Ag on and off since 2013 and he serves on the on the Wharton County Row Crop Committee.
Cattlemen of the Year 2022 – Rex and Steve Hudgins
“Brothers who are living in a time capsule of history, family-ties and genetics understand that they are part of something much larger than the ranch. They are a part of continuing the progress and legacy of the American Brahman breed,” Bowen said.
Steve and Rex are sixth generation Brahman and Brangus cattleman on Little H Division of J.D. Hudgins Ranch in Hungerford.
They follow their father, Bubba Hudgins as a highly regarded Brahman breeder.
Steve travels worldwide as a cattle show judge, but always takes time to work the ranch with his son Collin and brother.
Rex manages the daily operations of the ranch with his wife Susie and spends time with his two daughters, Abby and Caylee.
Other Ag Day Recognitions
Wharton County Youth Fair also recognized a set of students and awarded scholarships to : Shea Potts, Caydi Blaha, Colby Jedlicka, Blair Watz, Edmund Weinheimer, Elayna Simper and Makinsie Till all for Texas A&M. Also Shane Hlavinka and Taylor Watz, for Texas Christian University and Sam Houston State respectively.
