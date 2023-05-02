Bay City police seek missing person

The Bay City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
On the morning of Wednesday, March 8, it was reported that Faustino Silvas was missing. A family member of Silvas reported that he hasn’t seen Silvas since the afternoon of March 2. The family member went by Silvas’ residence again, and he still was not home. Officers familiar with Silvas advised they had seen him a little after noon on March 4 while working patrol.
Silvas is 5 foot, 4 inches, and weighs about 150 pounds. Silvas has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, with jeans, and a hat. He was carrying a walking stick and backpack.
On March 9, a photo of Silvas along with a request for any information was posted to the Bay City PD Facebook page. The department received calls and messages stating Silvas had been seen in various places around town. There was also a call about someone seeing him in West Columbia.
As of this Tuesday, May 2, Silvas has not been located. Detective Chris Cunningham is working on the case. He is asking that anyone with information call the police department at 979-245-8500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.