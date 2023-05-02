Bay City police seek missing person

Faustino Silvas

The Bay City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

On the morning of Wednesday, March 8, it was reported that Faustino Silvas was missing. A family member of Silvas reported that he hasn’t seen Silvas since the afternoon of March 2. The family member went by Silvas’ residence again, and he still was not home. Officers familiar with Silvas advised they had seen him a little after noon on March 4 while working patrol.

