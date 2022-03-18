The Wharton County 100 Club held its annual awards banquet on Thursday, March 10, where it honored several law enforcement officers and supporters for their efforts in the past year.

“I did take a moment to recognize Raul “Roy” Gomez as he had passed away from COVID-19 complications since our last awards banquet,” noted Sheriff Shannon Srubar. “I spoke of this hard work and dedication and that we miss him dearly.”

The following awards were presented:

Wharton County at large

Officer of the Year: Constable Robert Holder

Citizen of the Year: Alannah Mozisek

Wharton Police Department

Officer of the Year: Sgt. Justin Moran

Support Staff of the Year: Scott Wallace

Citizen of the Year: Pastor Charles Sterns

Wharton County Sheriff’s Office

Officer of the Year: Alex Rivera

Support Staff of the Year: Cindy Campos

Correctional Officer of the Year: Hunter Koudela

Citizen of the Year: Miguel Santes

El Campo Police Department

Officer of the Year: Kendrick Matula

Support Staff of the Year: Stephanie Padilla

Citizen of the Year: Elizabeth Gallardo

Texas Department of Public Service

Officer of the Year: Michael Hagg

Support Staff of the Year: License department (Stephanie Limas, Carmen Lara, and Jessica Fry)

Citizen of the Year: Ronnie and Mary Pfeffer (R&M Firearms)

