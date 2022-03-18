The Wharton County 100 Club held its annual awards banquet on Thursday, March 10, where it honored several law enforcement officers and supporters for their efforts in the past year.
“I did take a moment to recognize Raul “Roy” Gomez as he had passed away from COVID-19 complications since our last awards banquet,” noted Sheriff Shannon Srubar. “I spoke of this hard work and dedication and that we miss him dearly.”
The following awards were presented:
Wharton County at large
Officer of the Year: Constable Robert Holder
Citizen of the Year: Alannah Mozisek
Wharton Police Department
Officer of the Year: Sgt. Justin Moran
Support Staff of the Year: Scott Wallace
Citizen of the Year: Pastor Charles Sterns
Wharton County Sheriff’s Office
Officer of the Year: Alex Rivera
Support Staff of the Year: Cindy Campos
Correctional Officer of the Year: Hunter Koudela
Citizen of the Year: Miguel Santes
El Campo Police Department
Officer of the Year: Kendrick Matula
Support Staff of the Year: Stephanie Padilla
Citizen of the Year: Elizabeth Gallardo
Texas Department of Public Service
Officer of the Year: Michael Hagg
Support Staff of the Year: License department (Stephanie Limas, Carmen Lara, and Jessica Fry)
Citizen of the Year: Ronnie and Mary Pfeffer (R&M Firearms)
