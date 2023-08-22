While Tropical Storm Harold landed on parts of southern Texas and northern Mexico, Wharton County saw several intermittent rain showers brought into the area by the cyclone Tuesday morning.
The storm made landfall Tuesday morning along the south Texas coast, becoming the first named storm to make US landfall in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
Harold, which strengthened from a Tropical Depression to a Tropical Storm late Monday night, made landfall on Padre Island with maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 mph, seeing gusts in excess of 60 mph.
Storm surge, urban flooding and coastal flooding are all possible in the path of the storm, with a flash flood warning accompanying the system.
Some estimates predict rainfall totals in the region to surpass three inches in parts of Texas across Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated parts of the state projected to see as much as six inches.
The northern region of Mexico’s Coahuila state could see as much as 10 inches of rain fall from the storm.
In Wharton County, thin bands of heavy rain brought some much-needed moisture to drought-scorched farmland and gardens, but rainfall totals are not estimated to exceed .1 inches.
The county was under a Tropical Storm watch Monday as Harold, then called Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, neared the coast, but the storm veered south and the watch expired Monday night without renewal.
Unfortunately for those hoping for impactful relief from the long-standing drought, what rain that fell on the county did little to make a dent in the deficit.
Wharton County is currently listed with a 1.86-inch rainfall deficit, placing it in a D2 designation in terms of drought severity.
While the bulk of the storm’s destructive power missed the area to the south, the City of Wharton Office of Emergency Management offers several tips to build a plan to stay safe during the rest of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Wharton OEM reminds families to gather supplies and documents they will need before a hurricane threatens the area and to keep said supplies in easy-to-carry containers.
Supplies should be checked and refilled after every storm.
Examples of some necessary supplies are first-aid kits, prescription medication and other medical supplies, photo IDs and proofs of residence, credit cards and cash, a battery-operated radio with extra batteries, road maps including a list of places between your home and your evacuation destination to stop if highways are clogged, a three-day supply of non-perishable food, a gallon of bottled water per person per day and supplies for babies, the elderly and family members with special health care needs.
Residents are also urged to keep a manual can opener, booster cables, fire extinguisher, extra keys, bedding and toiletry needs and any necessary equipment to care for pets.
While Tropical Storm Harold did not carry with it any evacuation orders, residents are asked to double check with local officials as storms approach to find out if they live in an evacuation zone.
Wharton OEM says the smartest thing to do is leave when local officials make the call to evacuate.
The office also reminds residents to keep gas tanks in their cars full as storms in the gulf approach the region so they can be ready to evacuate when needed, as well as review any evacuation routes.
As with any other rush hour, traffic congestion in an evacuation is unavoidable and should be budgeted for when making a plan.
When planning to evacuate, confirm any reservations for hotel accommodations before leaving.
Wharton OEM also reminds residents to prepare an emergency kit for pets and plan for how to care for them when on the evacuation route. Do not leave pets behind in an evacuation.
