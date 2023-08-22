While Tropical Storm Harold landed on parts of southern Texas and northern Mexico, Wharton County saw several intermittent rain showers brought into the area by the cyclone Tuesday morning.

The storm made landfall Tuesday morning along the south Texas coast, becoming the first named storm to make US landfall in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

