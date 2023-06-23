Summertime renovations go before county commissioners Monday including the purchase of a new jail air-conditioning unit, fencing and road clearing equipment.

Two bids for a new jailhouse 8.5 ton A/C unit will be considered. Cannell Air Conditioning & Heating of El Campo bid $22,761, and Eldridge Air Conditioning and Heating LLC, in Wharton bid $20,433.12 for the work but would require a 27-week lead time, a condition the previous bid lacks

