Wharton ISD and Faith Christian Academy are gearing up to hold new teacher orientation and the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will be making 85 goodie bags the teachers. If anyone would like to donate business promotional items for the bags, bring them to the chamber office by Friday, July 29.
