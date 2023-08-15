The Wharton Community Choir is hosting a summer concert titled “Singing Through the Decades” at Caney Creek Church on the square in downtown Wharton on two days this upcoming weekend.
The choir will perform Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. and again Sunday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m.
Admission to both concerts is free, and the organization asks for “y’all to come.”
While the concert itself is free, the organization reminds the community that it greatly appreciates donations to help keep the music coming.
The concert will feature music from the 1900’s through the 2010’s, with familiar hits, entertaining songs and even a sing-a-long or two.
Caney Creek Church is located at 118 W Milam St.
The choir also presents a holiday choir planned around the Christmas holiday season.
