Drought not so hot for crop producers

As 2022’s drought continues its incessant grip on Wharton County, agriculture futures are getting less sure by the week.
Preliminary prices for corn and sorghum are up over last season almost 5% but cotton is down from last year by almost the same amount, and input costs are up between 17% for seed and 134% for nitrogen fertilizer as reported by the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M. Other costs have increased between 30 and 90%.
Without enough rain to capitalize on higher prices for crops, higher inputs eat into potential profit margins.
Wharton County has received less than a third of the rainfall to date as it did in 2021, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority gauge in El Campo. The site reports 8.5 inches of rainfall this year, as opposed to 27.9 inches to date last year.
“At the beginning of the drought you don’t see the repercussions until closer to the end of the season ... A lot of guys haven’t gotten their second cut of hay yet. After the second and third cutting, the hay won’t grow like it should with too much heat and not enough rain. Hay producers needed to purchase hay to fulfill contracts (last year) and I don’t see this year being much different. People will be trying to get hay early because of the costs. There’s already a mad dash to store hay because of the drought,” Extension agent Braxton Mitchell said.
All but the very southern tip of Wharton County is in extreme drought as reported by the National Drought Mitigation Center. Historically, extreme drought leads to severe plant loss and large yield reduction in dry land crops.
A lot of the crop damage may already be done for corn, but a late summer break in the drought might help fill out this year’s cotton crops.
“On corn, I think the production is already severely damaged and it’ll be pretty low. Cotton is holding on pretty well. We had a rain at the end of May but we need another rain and if we don’t get it (cotton) will go into cut-out. Without rain, the bolls won’t fill, they’ll be small or just shed them,” Wharton cotton and corn farmer Danny Gavranovic said, adding “Now we’ll just have to continue with what we have and pray for rain, we’ll harvest what we have.”
The USDA’s May report has two constants for South Texas, well above average temperatures across the board: soil temperatures approaching 80 degrees and the second hottest year on record, as well as notably depressed soil water and precipitation.
“The corn that’s on light land is burning up. The ground is just dry. The only plants that are doing decent are places with showers or where people irrigate and most don’t,” United Ag General Manager Jimmy Roppolo said.
Texas’ Gulf Coast is unlikely to see rainfall in the coming weeks, with almost all of Texas having a 33-40 percent chance for lower than normal precipitation and around a 60 percent chance for higher temperatures than normal, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
