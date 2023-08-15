A 77-year-old El Campo drug dealer spent seven days fleeing a life prison sentence, but is now back behind bars.
Although eligible for parole, behind bars may very well be where Lawrence Herald dies, serving a sentence for dealing Fentanyl tablets from his 1310 Thrift Street home.
A warrant was issued for Herald’s arrest after he failed to show up for the second day of his trial in Wharton County’s 329th District Court Wednesday, Aug. 2. During a Sept. 5, 2019 raid at his home. El Campo police and Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies found 113 pills that appeared to be hydrocodone, but actually tested as Fentanyl along with about $10,000 cash and a pistol.
“We are pleased to report he has been arrested,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said Thursday.
The Department of Public Safety in Fayette County received information Herald may be traveling through the area on Friday, April 11.
Trooper April Galvan got him. She stopped Herald’s vehicle on I-10 eastbound near Flatonia that day. Herald surrendered without resistance.
“I was not told whether he was carrying a weapon at the time, however, I am assuming he wasn’t,” Allison said.
“I am very glad that he has been captured and is off the streets. I am also glad that his arrest was made without any reported injury to those involved,” El Campo Police Chief David Marcaurele said.
“I again want to thank the ECPD personnel involved in this case and the district attorney’s office. I especially want to thank the jury for sending the message to anyone who has thoughts of selling a drug like fentanyl - don’t do it in El Campo, if you are caught and convicted you may very well spend a very long time behind bars,” he added.
There is no indication Herald ever returned to El Campo where officers were watching his home.
Herald was transported to the Fayette County Jail. From there, he was transported to the Wharton County Jail Monday.
“Normally, the WCSO would go get those arrested with our county warrants. In this case, Fayette County decided to bring him to us,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said, adding there have been no issues with Herald since his return to the jail.
Herald will be held in the county jail without possibility of release until he is transported to the Texas Department of Corrections to start his life sentence.
“Timelines vary greatly. It could take a few days or could take weeks. The availability of transport, availability of space in TDCJ, ensuring all court paperwork is complete, ensuring all jail paperwork is complete to be in compliance with Texas Jail Standards are all things that have to be taken care of before a transfer can occur. And above all, the safety of everyone involved in the transport,” Srubar said.
The Wharton County District Attorney’s Office is investigating whether additional charges for bail jumping should be filed against Herald. If so, evidence will be presented to an upcoming grand jury to determine if they move forward.”
The Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers, and all law enforcement agencies involved should be commended on their excellent work in locating this defendant,” Allison said.
Herald has previous felony convictions for an assortment of crimes including possession and delivery of controlled substance and assault. He’s been in prison twice before.
