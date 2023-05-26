Wharton County and the City of Wharton continue to receive abnormally high sales tax rebates, but no explanation has been offered.

The monthly sales tax report indicates Wharton County received $41,291 in rebate dollars, up 19.05 percent from May 2022. Year to date, the county is up 15.5 percent with $1,879,849 received.

