When it comes to cellular telephone tracking technology, you can run, but you can’t hide, as the old saying goes.

Two expert witnesses for prosecutors trying Robert Allen Satterfield for the murder of Angleton resident Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., 4, told the Wharton County jury Monday how using special software can help locate cell tower connections, and other software helps investigators to download information stored on phones such as text messages and pictures.

