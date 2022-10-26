TEA eyes special education problems in WISD

Unless corrective action is taken quickly, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is poised to take over Wharton ISD’s special education program due to low test scores and disproportionate high numbers of disciplinary actions involving Black students.
At Thursday’s Wharton ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Averie Hatton, the district’s director of special education, presented the TEA’s Results Driven Accountability report for the special education department. According to data derived from the district’s own reports, the TEA determined that, on average, less than 30% of the special education students passed the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test last year.
Of students in grades 3-8, 28.7% passed math, 29.7% passed reading, 28.6% passed science, and 18.2% passed social studies. For students in grades 9-11, 35.1 percent passed algebra I, 35% passed biology, 30% passed U.S. history, and 14.7% passed English I and II.
Hatton also reported that African-American students are “significantly disproportionately” disciplined over other racial groups.
“If the state (TEA) takes over our department we have to do what they say and work their plan,” Hatton said. “Once they are here, they have the ability to look at anything they want.”
Board member Fred Johnson expressed concern about the report.
“This is something that really needs attention,” he said. “Special education is the easiest way to lose control of your district. It’s the easiest way for TEA to come in.”
According to Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin Sr., special education students take the STAAR Alternative 2 test – an assessment for students who have been determined to have a significant cognitive disability – which is created and administered by the district.
“She (Hatton) said that our failure rate was alarmingly high,” O’Guin said in an interview Monday. “We had kids failing that test, and that’s not the norm. Normally, kids who take the STAAR Alt. 2 tests, they don’t fail the test. And so she indicated that she thought that the reason it was like that was because there needs to be more training for the teachers so that teachers understand how to develop the test and what goes into the test and how to assess these students. Because the teachers makes the test, they know what’s on the test, so they should be able to assess their students to where their students would be successful on the test.”
O’Guin said TEA looks at in-school suspension and out-of-school suspensions.
“So we are at level two in one area, but most areas were in level three or four, with the majority of those are the areas being level four, when it comes to all SPED (special education) students and in school and high school suspension,” he said. “But when it comes to African-American students, we’re at a level above level four. We’re at a SD level, which means significant disproportionate placement of African-American students who receive special education services in in-school and out-of-school suspension.”
O’Guin said there are 153 Black special education students at Wharton High School and 363 Hispanic students.
“There have been 99 discipline referrals written on African American students,” he said. “There have been 107 written on Hispanic students. There have been 10 on white students. And there have been 15 written on multiracial students.”
He said there are two times more Hispanic students at Wharton High School than there are African-American students.
“When you look at those numbers, it says that African-American students are two times more likely to be written up than a Hispanic student. And when you compare them to white students … it was something like 10 times more likely to be written up than a white student, and 10 times more likely to be written up than a biracial student,” he said.
O’Guin speculated that the disproportionate number of disciplinary actions against Black students has nothing to do with racism and more accurately reflects the poverty in the district.
“Right now we’re at 80.19% economically disadvantaged,” he said noting he feels the number is higher because parents must self-report and not all do. “So, in general, I function like we’re 90%, free and reduced lunch. And so a lot of people don’t realize how significant that is. But if you line up 10 Wharton ISD students, eight of them qualify for free or reduced lunch. I don’t think anybody else near us has that high proportion.”
He said the district also has an abnormally high number of at-risk students. The latest report shows that WISD is 53.97% at-risk.
“Typically, your at-risk percentage run somewhere from 25 to 30% … Of our 1,848 students, 997 are coded at-risk,” he said.
He said he and the board of trustees have implemented trainings and programs to try and correct a lot of these issues.
“We’ve made the change to bring in restorative discipline and tell our administrators that we want them to give restorative consequences as much as possible,” he said. “And they can couple that with a traditional consequence when it’s appropriate. But if we look at the restorative consequences first, then we go to trying to help figure out what’s at the root cause of some of these concerns.”
O’Guin said he and the board are working hard to make the necessary changes to the special education program, and other areas, before TEA steps in.
“If we don’t get this fixed, then TEA’s going to come in and they’re going tell us what we have to do. And so we’re going to be looking at a corrective action plan to address some of these issues,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.