TEA eyes special education problems in WISD

Averie Hatton, Wharton ISD’s director of special education, presents the Texas Education Agency’s Results Driven Accountability report for the special education department to the board of trustees Thursday evening.

 Photo by Joe Southern

Unless corrective action is taken quickly, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is poised to take over Wharton ISD’s special education program due to low test scores and disproportionate high numbers of disciplinary actions involving Black students.

At Thursday’s Wharton ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Averie Hatton, the district’s director of special education, presented the TEA’s Results Driven Accountability report for the special education department. According to data derived from the district’s own reports, the TEA determined that, on average, less than 30% of the special education students passed the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test last year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.