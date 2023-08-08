The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) has released a new facial reconstruction image of John Doe 1973, the last unidentified victim of serial killer Dean Corll, more famously known as The Candy Man, on the 50th anniversary of the discovery of his death.
Corll and his two accomplices, Elmer Wayne Henley and David Brooks, were responsible for the Houston Mass Murders, a killing spree that took the lives of at least 28 boys and men in Houston between 1970 and 1973.
The murders ended when Corll was shot and killed by Henley following a dispute at his home in Pasadena Aug. 8, 1973. Authorities arrived on scene the following day.
At the time, the spree was considered the worst serial killing in US history.
Forensic artists at the NCMEC have created a new image of what John Doe 1973 may have looked like while alive in a new effort to bring awareness to his case.
“We remain hopeful that this young man’s family and friends are still looking for him,” NCMEC’s Forensic Services Unit supervisor Carol Schweitzer said in a statement. “He may have siblings, cousins, classmates, neighbors or friends that have always wondered what happened to him. This young man’s friends and classmates would be in their late 60’s to early 70’s and we hope that this new imagery reaches them and helps bring in that one single lead needed to resolve this case.”
John Doe 1973’s body was one of 16 that were found in a boat shed and investigators believe he was killed between 1971 and 1972.
The body was discovered to be in an advanced state of decomposition at the time, making identification of the victim nearly impossible.
John Doe 1973 was likely killed during the summer months, due to the clothing found with the body by investigators. He had dark hair and may have had spina bifida, a congenital disability that could have affected his gait or caused chronic pain.
His body was discovered near the entrance to the boat shed between the bodies of Steven Sickman and Ruben Haney.
In addition to the reconstruction image, NCMEC artists worked collaboratively with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to create brand-new digital reconstructions of the items found with John Doe 1973, which includes “Catalina” swim trunks, a 70’s style long-sleeved shirt and cowboy boots.
The NCMEC and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences announced its cooperative efforts in August of 2022.
Anyone with information on John Doe 1973 is encouraged to call the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 1-832-927-5000. When calling, reference case number ML73-3356.
