The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, along with the Harris County Institute for Forensic Sciences, released a new facial reconstruction image of John Doe 1973, the last known victim of serial killer Dean Corll to remain unidentified. John Doe 1973’s body was found in a boat shed alongside 16 of Corll’s other victims in an advanced state of decomposition, and investigators believe he was killed between 1971 and 1972. Corll is more famously known as The Candy Man because he and his family previously owned and operated a candy factory in Houston Heights.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) has released a new facial reconstruction image of John Doe 1973, the last unidentified victim of serial killer Dean Corll, more famously known as The Candy Man, on the 50th anniversary of the discovery of his death.

Corll and his two accomplices, Elmer Wayne Henley and David Brooks, were responsible for the Houston Mass Murders, a killing spree that took the lives of at least 28 boys and men in Houston between 1970 and 1973.

