Arrest made in shooting case

A 19-year-old Wharton man was arrested last week for allegedly shooting two people at the Riverbend Apartments.
Jason Matthew Garza was arrested by the Wharton Police Department on June 29 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a case where an 18-year old man and 9-year-old boy were shot. Garza was a released the next day on a $50,000 bond.
Last week the police department reported that the boy “is at home resting and recovering from his injuries after being released from the hospital. The other person shot is still receiving medical treatment.”
The department has declined to release the victims’ names or any other information about the case. No other updates were provided as of press time.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to tip anonymously via www.p3tips.com or contact Det. Sgt. Eder at 979 532-3131.
The investigation is ongoing.
